Two men die following separate crashes

Two people have died following separate crashes in the north.

Police were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road, south of Newburgh, at around 7.40am on Tuesday.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The road was closed as investigators carried out inquiries and examined the scene, and police appealed for information.

Sergeant Scott Deans said: “I am appealing to any motorists who were on the road around the time of the incident to contact us.

“In particular, I would ask anyone with a dash cam to check it as the footage may be able to assist our inquiries.

“A man has lost his life and it’s imperative we find out how it happened.”

Police also said a 91-year-old pedestrian who was injured in a crash involving two cars in the Highlands has now died.

The crash, which involved a black Mazda and a red Honda, happened at the junction of Thurlow Road and Seafield Street in Nairn at around 4.50pm on Thursday.

Police Sergeant Alasdair MacKay of the Road Policing Unit said: “The man was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment for serious injuries and has now passed away.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are still appealing for information surrounding the crash and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us through 101, quoting reference number 2265 of Thursday 21 January 2021.”