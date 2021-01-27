Man arrested over 2014 death in Aberdeenshire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 59-year-old more than six years ago.

Robert Parks was found seriously injured inside an address in Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire, on May 3 2014 and died in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary later that day.

His death was not initially thought to be suspicious, but Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team launched an inquiry after receiving new information.

Police said on Wednesday that a 43-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the death and he was later released pending further investigation.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

In a statement issued through police, the family and partner of Mr Parks said: “We remain completely devastated by the loss of Robert in 2014 and respectfully ask for privacy at this time while we come to terms with the developments in the investigation.”

Police urged anyone with information to contact them.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter said: “My thoughts are with Robert’s partner, family and friends as they come to terms with this news and we continue to support them with specialist officers.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Robert’s death. If you have any information, please contact Police Scotland on 101 – quoting incident number 515 of January 26 2021, or email to SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk.”