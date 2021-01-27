Weekly coronavirus death toll highest since May

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

There have been 448 coronavirus deaths in Scotland in the last week – the highest number since last May.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows that as of Sunday January 24, 7,902 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Between January 18 and 24, 448 such deaths were registered – an increase of 75 on the previous week’s fatalies.

The majority of deaths occurred in hospitals (294), while there were 111 in care homes, 35 at home or in non-institutional settings, and eight in other institutions.

#NRSStats show as at 24 January a total of 7,902 deaths have been registered in #Scotland where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, 448 deaths were registered from 18-24 January, an increase of 75 deaths from the previous week. https://t.co/61kd2opGs1 pic.twitter.com/86BjvPGt9r — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) January 27, 2021

At council level, the highest number of deaths over the past week occurred in North Lanarkshire (48), followed by Glasgow city (43) and Fife (33).

The NRS figures differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government using Health Protection Scotland data because the former includes suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services, said: “Each statistic represents heartbreak for families and friends across the country.

“These latest figures show that the week ending January 24 has the highest number of Covid-19-related deaths registered since the week ending May 3, 2020.”

Of the 448 deaths between January 18 and 24, 72% were of people aged 75 and over, and 14% were under 65.

The total number of all-cause deaths registered in the week ending January 24 was 1,543, which was 12% higher than the average for the same week in the period 2015 to 2019.