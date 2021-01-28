R number in Scotland now below one

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The R number in Scotland has fallen below one, Nicola Sturgeon said as she declared that shows the country is making “progress in suppressing the virus”.

The number indicates how many people on average someone with coronavirus goes on to infect.

Speaking at the start of First Minister’s Questions in the Scottish Parliament, Ms Sturgeon said the reduction in the R number indicates lockdown restrictions are working.

1,552,236 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 1,201 to 176,533 Sadly 82 more patients who tested positive have died (5,970 in total) Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/hCT8XBBnT9 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) January 28, 2021

She told MSPs: “We will later today publish the up-to-date estimate of the R number which suggests that it is now below one.

“That is not unexpected given the declining cases that we have seen recently, but it is very welcome and it provides further evidence that the lockdown restrictions are working.

“That said, case numbers remain very high and our NHS remains under severe pressure.

“The number of people in hospital with Covid-19, for example, is still approximately 30% higher than at the peak last spring, although we are starting to see a welcome stabilisation in those figures.”

She said Scotland has recorded 82 deaths of coronavirus patients and 1,021 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 5,970.

Nicola Sturgeon said a reduction in the R number indicates lockdown measures are working (Robert Perry/PA)

The First Minister said the daily test positivity rate is 5.6%, down from 6.2% on Wednesday when 1,330 new cases were recorded.

There are 1,938 people in hospital confirmed to have Covid-19, down 33 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 142 are in intensive care – a fall of three in the same period.