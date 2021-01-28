Man rescued after car plunges into harbour

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man has been rescued from the water after the car he was in plunged into Nairn harbour.

Coastguard rescue teams, firefighters and police were called to the scene in the Highland town at about 11am on Wednesday.

HM Coastguard said: “On arrival, it was found that a car had accidentally been driven off the quayside into the River Nairn at the mouth of the harbour.

“The man was rescued from the water and taken to hospital as a precaution.

ARV officers on patrol in #Nairn rescued a man from the harbour yesterday after his vehicle accidentally entered the water. Officers quickly assisted taking the man out of the water and provided first aid until the arrival of colleagues from @Scotambservice #KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/1xM0ofY6S8 — Police Scotland Armed Policing (@PolScotArmed) January 28, 2021

“The vehicle was later recovered from the harbour.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We became aware of a vehicle having entered the water at Nairn harbour shortly before 11am on Wednesday.

“The male driver was rescued from the water and has been checked over by the ambulance service.

“The vehicle was subsequently recovered.”