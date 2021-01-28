Man rescued after car plunges into harbour

A man has been rescued from the water after the car he was in plunged into Nairn harbour.
Coastguard rescue teams, firefighters and police were called to the scene in the Highland town at about 11am on Wednesday.
HM Coastguard said: “On arrival, it was found that a car had accidentally been driven off the quayside into the River Nairn at the mouth of the harbour.
“The man was rescued from the water and taken to hospital as a precaution.
“The vehicle was later recovered from the harbour.”
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We became aware of a vehicle having entered the water at Nairn harbour shortly before 11am on Wednesday.
“The male driver was rescued from the water and has been checked over by the ambulance service.
“The vehicle was subsequently recovered.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe