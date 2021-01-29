Radio 2’s PopMaster quiz features an unexpected question – a live proposal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

BBC Radio 2 listeners got a dose of romance with their daily music trivia on Friday with a live proposal during long-running quiz PopMaster.

Shar Doherty, 38, from Glasgow, popped the question to 35-year-old Matthew Geddes.

“My partner Matthew has been my absolute rock,” she said.

“It’s been a tough year and I can’t imagine not being with him. On that note, I want to say, ‘Matthew, will you marry me?”

Shar Doherty and Matthew Geddes (Shar Doherty/PA)

Presenter Ken Bruce said it was “our first PopMaster proposal.”

And he later updated listeners of his BBC show on how it went.

“Shar Doherty made a live proposal to her other half Matthew during her shout-out at the end of PopMaster,” he said.

“It’s never happened before. And I’m delighted to say, we’ve just heard that Matthew said yes.

“We’ve got our first PopMaster wedding. I’m just looking at hats as we speak. ”

Thank you for all the warm wishes #popmaster listeners! He said yes ans I'm delighted. Also, just FYI, I said hi to my GILLESPIAN friends 😂😂😂 — Lady Miss Shar (@shamazipan) January 29, 2021

“She said she just thought about it on the spur of the moment.

“She was inspired by hearing Stanley Hollowing singing ‘I’m getting married in the morning’.

“That makes us think we have to think quite carefully about our song choices on this programme if we’re having such a strong influence on people,” he joked.

“Better avoid Dell Shannon singing Runaway, Tammy Wynette’s D-I-V-O-R-C-E and Fred Astaire’s Change Partners.”

The aptly timed lyrics are from the song Get Me To The Church On Time from the musical My Fair Lady which was played between contestants in the quiz.

Doherty, who works as a team manager in insurance, told Bruce: “I hope we still love each other when we’re as old and wrinkly as you Ken!”

She said of her proposal to Geddes, a supermarket supervisor: “I had joked to friends that if I ever got on PopMaster I’d propose to him.

“I wasn’t really planning on actually doing it but when the song in between rounds was I’m getting married in the morning, it just seemed like a sign.

“I’ve struggled the past year with my mental health and Matthew has been an absolute rock for me. I couldn’t love him any more and it just felt like the right time!”

Bruce said later: “PopMaster has brought us excitement, competitiveness and intelligence – now it’s given us romance as well. Many congratulations to Shar and Matthew!”

A podcast version of PopMaster is available daily via BBC Sounds