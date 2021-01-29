Sir Rod Stewart’s Florida assault charge still not resolved

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The case of alleged assault against Sir Rod Stewart in Florida has still not been resolved and a new court date has been set, records show.

The 76-year-old chart-topping singer and his son Sean, 40, have been charged with simple battery following an alleged incident involving a security guard at a luxury hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, on New Year’s Eve 2019.

Both men deny the allegations.

At a hearing last month, the court heard the case was “very close” to being resolved.

Sir Rod Stewart denies a charge of simple battery following an alleged incident in Palm Beach, Florida (PA

However, following a hearing on Friday, a new pre-trial date was set for March 26, online court records show.

A spokesman for Palm Beach County state attorney Dave Aronberg told the PA news agency “there are negotiations” with the defence team.

Guy Fronstin, representing both Sir Rod and his son, has been contacted for comment.

Sir Rod and his son were charged following an alleged altercation with a guard at the Breakers Palm Beach Hotel.

Jesse Dixon alleges the pair were part of a group that objected to being denied entry to a private party in a children’s area, according to police documents.

When asked to leave, it is alleged Sir Rod and his group “began to get loud and cause a scene”, before Sean Stewart got “about nose to nose” with Mr Dixon.

The guard claimed to have been pushed by Sean before Sir Rod came towards him and punched him in the ribs.