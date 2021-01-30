77-year-old driver dies in crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 77-year-old man has died after a car crash in Paisley.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place at 5.55pm on Friday on Pegasus Way.

The man, who was driving a Honda Jazz, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Jon Mochan said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the relevant time.

“Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and we would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage which may assist our inquiries.”

“Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 4540 of Friday, January 29.”