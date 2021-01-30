Sunday, January 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

77-year-old driver dies in crash

by Press Association
January 30, 2021, 9:43 am
The 77-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The 77-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A 77-year-old man has died after a car crash in Paisley.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place at 5.55pm on Friday on Pegasus Way.

The man, who was driving a Honda Jazz, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Jon Mochan said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the relevant time.

“Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and we would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage which may assist our inquiries.”

“Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 4540 of Friday, January 29.”

More from the Press and Journal