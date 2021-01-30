Scottish Episcopal Church selects new bishop for Argyll and The Isles

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Scottish Episcopal Church has selected a new bishop for the Diocese of Argyll and The Isles in an online first.

Rev Canon Dr Keith Riglin was selected by the Electoral Synod from a shortlist of three candidates.

He will succeed Rt Rev Kevin Pearson, who became Bishop of Glasgow and Galloway last year.

In a historic first online episcopal election, the Diocese of Argyll & The Isles has chosen a new Bishop, the Rev Canon Dr Keith Riglin. Canon Riglin, Vice Dean and Chaplain at King’s College London, said he is "delighted, deeply touched, and humbled". https://t.co/8f9ynYJknO — Scottish Episcopal Church (@secsynod) January 30, 2021

It is the first online episcopal election in the church’s history.

The church now has seven bishops for the first time in five years.

Canon Riglin said: “I am delighted and deeply touched to be elected as bishop.

“This is such an important time for our communities and churches. I’m humbled by the confidence placed in me, and look forward to all that God may do.”

Most Rev Mark Strange, Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church, said: “I am delighted to welcome Rev Canon Keith Riglin to the College of Bishops.

“Keith has served the diocese of Argyll and The Isles as an encourager and enabler, bringing fresh insights that has invigorated the clergy and congregations. May he be blessed in his new ministry.

“My thoughts and prayers are also with the two candidates who were not elected, the Very Rev Margi Campbell and the Rev David Railton. May their ministry continue to flourish as they follow the path of their vocation.”

Canon Riglin is vice dean and chaplain at King’s College London, where he is also a visiting lecturer in the department of theology and religious studies.

He also serves as assistant priest at St Anne’s Church, Soho, and as an authorised presbyter at Wesley’s Chapel, London.

He has two daughters and lives with his wife, a Methodist presbyter.

The Scottish Episcopal Church has 300 congregations across Scotland, and is part of the worldwide Anglican Communion.