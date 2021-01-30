Police appeal after body found on beach

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A woman’s body has been found on a beach in the Highlands.

Police said members of the public made the discovery at 8.30am on Saturday on a beach near to Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Club, Fortrose.

Detective Sergeant Bryan Ronald of CID in Inverness said: “Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances surrounding the death, which is being treated as unexplained at this time.

The body of a woman was found on a beach near to Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Club in Fortrose at 8.30am on Saturday, 30 Jan by members of the public. The woman remains unidentified. Her death is being treated as unexplained. Can you help? Read more here : https://t.co/0dLi9bVeLr pic.twitter.com/X5jFBS0Iw9 — Northern Police (@northernPolice) January 30, 2021

“The woman remains unidentified and is described as being late teens to early 30s and was wearing black Gap trousers.

“I would appeal to anyone who has not had contact with a family member or friend and are growing concerned regarding their whereabouts to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 0942 of 30 January.”