Six Covid-19 deaths reported as next phase of vaccination set to begin

Six deaths from coronavirus have been recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours as the next stage of the vaccine rollout is due to start on Monday.

A total of 6,106 people have now died after testing positive for the virus in the previous 28 days.

A further 1,003 positive tests were also recorded, taking the number to 179,685 since the beginning of the pandemic.

1,594,023 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus Total confirmed as positive has risen by 1003 to 179,685 Sadly 6 more patients who tested positive have died (6,106 in total) Latest update ▶️https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux Health advice ▶️https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/Nqk36iFt26 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) January 31, 2021

The daily test positivity rate is 8.1%, up from the figure of 5.8% from the previous 24 hours.

In Scotland, 566,629 people have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine while 7,794 have been given the second.

The news comes as the Scottish Government is set to roll out the second phase of the plan, with new mass vaccination centres in Aberdeen and Edinburgh set to open on Monday.

The facilities, at the P&J Live in the Granite City and the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, will be able to inoculate an extra 27,000 people per week.

This adds to the NHS Louisa Jordan in Glasgow, which has been vaccinating between 1,000 and 5,000 per day since early December and has the capacity to go to 10,000 per day, according to the Scottish Government.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also announced last week they would publish deeper data on vaccinations being carried out in Scotland.

Earlier this month, a row broke out between Scottish ministers and Westminster, who claimed figures published were commercially sensitive, prompting their removal from the Scottish Government website.

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said it was important that historical data about vaccination be published, particularly relating to the supplies available to the Scottish Government.

Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 291 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 176 in Lanarkshire and 121 in Lothian.

There are 1,941 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down by 11 in 24 hours, and 143 patients are in intensive care, up by one.

