New heart disease strategy urged as charity warns of stalled progress

The Scottish Government has been urged to revamp its heart disease strategy amid warnings that progress is stalling.

The last strategy was published in 2014 and set out six priorities for care, including improvements to reduce the chances of patients suffering cardiac arrest away from hospital and boosting access to services for congenital patients.

But the British Heart Foundation (BHF) says investment in the area has shrunk when compared to other diseases such as diabetes and cancer.

According to the charity, £117 million has been earmarked for a new cancer strategy while £42 million has been similarly pledged for Type 2 diabetes.

David McColgan, senior policy and public affairs manager at BHF, said: “Heart disease is a major cause of ill health and death in Scotland and yet the Scottish Government’s plans to tackle heart disease haven’t been updated since 2014.

“During this time, there have been a lot of changes in the health care system, not least due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Health inequalities also remain. Rates of heart and circulatory diseases in the most deprived areas of Scotland are significantly higher than those in the least deprived areas.

“Dealing with these challenges and years of underinvestment means that new national priorities for addressing heart disease in Scotland are needed.

“That’s why BHF Scotland has been working with the clinical community and heart patients to identify them.

“As we look forward to the Scottish elections at Holyrood in May, we are calling on all political parties to commit to work with us to tackle these issues.”

Join us on Tuesday 2nd February from 6pm-8pm for our virtual election hustings looking at the future of heart and circulatory disease diagnosis, treatment and care in Scotland. To come along and engage with the panel and ask your questions register here https://t.co/cwf8tqSKZR pic.twitter.com/cTgm1YH0CV — BHF Scotland (@BHFScotland) January 25, 2021

Ahead of a virtual hustings event on Tuesday, the charity has devised three priorities to be put front and centre of a revamped plan – including tackling the root causes such as obesity. high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

It also wants the Scottish Government to ensure each patient has “timely and equitable” access to diagnosis and treatment, as well as improving the use of data to better understand the problem in Scotland.

Dr David Northridge, consultant cardiologist and president of the Scottish Cardiac Society, said: “We know that the earlier heart patients can be diagnosed and treated, the better the outcome for them and for the NHS as a whole.

“But the lack of consistent data on cardiac care means we don’t have a true picture of the scale of services and access to them across the country, and that is a huge concern and one that we would like to see addressed in any future plan.”