New writers get four-figure prize from Scottish Book Trust awards

The Scottish Book Trust has awarded 11 new writers a £2,000 cash prize to help boost their careers.

With funding from Creative Scotland, the charity selected recipients of its New Writers Awards from authors and poets who had not yet published a full-length book or collection.

The judging panel included Scots Makar Jackie Kay and authors Tendai Huchu, Janice Galloway and Denise Mina.

The Gaelic Books Council selected two people for the Gaelic New Writer Award.

Former winners of the prize include Man Booker Prize shortlistee Graeme Macrae Burnet.

Each of the 11 recipients will receive a £2,000 cash award and mentoring from writers and industry professionals.

Hazel Knox, a children’s occupational therapist from Edinburgh, was named a winner in the children’s and young adult category.

She said: “I missed the call from Scottish Book Trust and after I spoke to them I went back and listened to their message six times to convince myself it definitely happened.

“I’m excited they see potential in my writing and very grateful for the opportunity. I plan to drink in every moment of support and advice in the year ahead.”

Marc Lambert, chief executive of Scottish Book Trust, said: “In uncertain times, it is more important than ever to celebrate and discover new writers in Scotland.

“Working within Covid restrictions, Scottish Book Trust will support the awardees through online training, workshops and mentoring.”

Alan Bett, interim head of literature, languages and publishing at Creative Scotland, said: “The list of past winners speaks for itself and gives us all reason to expect that the names on this year’s list will be on bookshelves across the country in future.”

Alison Lang, director of the Gaelic Books Council, said the body’s partnership with Scottish Book Trust “allows us to give Gaelic writers this valuable opportunity early in their careers to work with experienced mentors and develop their craft”.

The 2021 winners are:

Poetry: Nasim Rebecca Asl, Thomas Stewart, Tim Craven.

Children’s and Young Adult: Hazel Knox, Sally Costelloe.

Fiction and Narrative Non-Fiction: Deborah Chu, Gillian Shearer, Hannah Nicholson, Samantha Dooey-Miles.

Gaelic: Beth Frieden, Roddy Neithercut.