Greens push for vote on Trump wealth investigation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

MSPs will vote on a motion calling for Donald Trump’s business interests in Scotland to be investigated during a debate led by the Green party.

The party wants to see the Trump Organisation’s golf courses investigated via an unexplained wealth order, though the Scottish Government says only the Lord Advocate can decide if such an order can be made.

The Scottish Greens will renew calls for an investigation into the purchase of estates at Turnberry and Menie during their opposition debate on Wednesday.

They say a legal opinion from Aidan O’Neill QC states that ministers, rather than the chief legal officer, are responsible for unexplained wealth orders.

Co-leader Patrick Harvie has previously raised the issue at Holyrood.

Patrick Harvie said ‘shadowy dealings’ needed to be investigated (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Harvie said: “The Scottish Government has tried to avoid the question of investigating Donald Trump’s wealth for far too long.

“There are serious concerns about how Trump financed the cash purchases of his Scottish golf courses, but no investigation has ever taken place.

“New legal advice shows that it is for the First Minister and her government to seek an unexplained wealth order.

“Nicola Sturgeon’s claims that it has nothing to do with her have been shown to be untrue.”

He added: “It’s long past time the Scottish Government demonstrated that Scotland cannot be a country where anyone with the money can buy whatever land and property they want, no questions asked. That’s why I’m bringing this vote to the Scottish Parliament.

“The Scottish Government must seek an unexplained wealth order to shine a light on Trump’s shadowy dealings.”

Last year, the former president’s son son Eric branded Mr Harvie “an irrelevant and spineless politician” after suggesting the organisation’s purchases were made using unlawfully obtained money.

Eric Trump, who is a trustee and executive vice-president of the Trump Organisation, demanded Mr Harvie “retract his libellous statements”.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Any decision on whether to apply to the Court of Session for an unexplained wealth order is made on behalf of Scottish Ministers by the Civil Recovery Unit (CRU) which reports to the Lord Advocate.

“This decision-making process is an operational matter for the CRU.

“It would not be appropriate for the Scottish Government to comment on this.

“As a matter of course, given the sensitive nature of the work undertaken by the CRU, it is standard convention neither to confirm nor deny the existence of any ongoing investigation.”