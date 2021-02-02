Scottish carbon footprint hit lowest level on record in 2017

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland’s carbon footprint dropped to the lowest levels on record in 2017, new figures show.

Between 1998 and 2017, the impact of Scots on the environment dropped by 20%, according to a new study released by the Scottish Government’s chief statistician, Roger Halliday.

The figures looked at the environmental impact of goods and services purchased by Scots, wherever in the world the impact may be, as well as the direct effect from things like heating and driving within Scotland.

In 1998, the carbon footprint was 89.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, but by 2017, the figure fell to 70.7 million, the lowest recorded amount.

Over the same 19-year period, the emissions produced within Scotland dropped by 45.8%, from 75.6 million tonnes to 41 million.

The output fell by 3.5% between 2016 and 2017.

Despite the record drop, the middle of the 2000s saw a marked increase in Scotland’s carbon footprint, coinciding with period of economic boom.

However, a sharp drop was felt as the banking crisis of 2008 took hold.

The figure peaked at 101.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2007, before falling sharply by 30% in the following decade.