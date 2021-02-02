Delayed discharges from hospitals down almost 30%

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Delayed discharges from hospitals have reduced almost 30% year-on-year.

New figures from Public Health Scotland (PHS) showed there was a decrease of 27% in the number of delayed days spent in hospitals during December 2020 compared to December 2019.

In December 2019, patients spent an additional 45,404 days in hospital, compared to 33,343 days in December 2020.

The average number of beds occupied per day across Scotland due to delayed discharges was 1,076. This is a decrease of 3% compared to November (1,115).

Delays in hospital discharges are down almost 30% (PHS/PA)

Of those delayed, 813 were in hospitals for more than three days.

Health and social care reasons accounted for 60% of delays (485 people), complex needs accounted for 36% (292 people) and patient and family-related reasons accounted for 4% (36 people).

In the annual report, the main reasons for delayed discharges were people awaiting completion of care arrangements (35%), followed by people awaiting place availability (23%).

Other reasons for delays included patients awaiting community care assessment, as well as funding and transport issues.