Wednesday, February 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Delayed discharges from hospitals down almost 30%

by Press Association
February 2, 2021, 11:09 am
The number of beds used by delayed discharge was also down (Jane Barlow/PA)
The number of beds used by delayed discharge was also down (Jane Barlow/PA)

Delayed discharges from hospitals have reduced almost 30% year-on-year.

New figures from Public Health Scotland (PHS) showed there was a decrease of 27% in the number of delayed days spent in hospitals during December 2020 compared to December 2019.

In December 2019, patients spent an additional 45,404 days in hospital, compared to 33,343 days in December 2020.

The average number of beds occupied per day across Scotland due to delayed discharges was 1,076. This is a decrease of 3% compared to November (1,115).

Discharge delays graph
Delays in hospital discharges are down almost 30% (PHS/PA)

Of those delayed, 813 were in hospitals for more than three days.

Health and social care reasons accounted for 60% of delays (485 people), complex needs accounted for 36% (292 people) and patient and family-related reasons accounted for 4% (36 people).

In the annual report, the main reasons for delayed discharges were people awaiting completion of care arrangements (35%), followed by people awaiting place availability (23%).

Other reasons for delays included patients awaiting community care assessment, as well as funding and transport issues.

More from the Press and Journal