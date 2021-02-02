Scots bought more home cooking ingredients as lockdown started

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scots purchased vastly more home cooking ingredients over lockdown than the previous year, a new study has found.

Purchases of sweet and savoury cooking ingredients rose by 90% and 121% respectively in the week before lockdown took hold, compared to the same period in 2019, a report by Food Standards Scotland (FSS) has said.

Reporting on purchasing trends between January and July last year, the report shows both categories remained vastly higher during that period than the corresponding week in 2019.

FSS has suggested this could mean Scots are cooking for themselves more, which is considered healthier and more nutritious, and urged the Scottish Government to continue the momentum.

Chief executive Geoff Ogle said: “Scotland’s battle with (being) overweight and obesity has been brought into sharp focus by the pandemic, as poor diet is a contributory factor to increased risk of poorer health outcomes from Covid-19.

“This is in addition to the well-established links between poor diet, obesity and coronary heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, stroke and some cancers.

“The increase in vegetable and home cooking ingredients purchased is encouraging, with people reporting that they were cooking more from scratch.

“We need both government and industry to build on these encouraging findings.

“We all deserve an occasional treat and unhealthy snacks can be hard to resist, especially now, but we shouldn’t forget that these types of foods are not needed in our diet.

“We have seen through the increased purchase of fruit and veg that habit changes are possible even in these tricky times.

“Cutting back on discretionary foods and building on the shift we have seen around purchase of more fruit and veg would help improve the balance of our diet and lead to better consequential health outcomes.”

Despite the enthusiasm from the FSS to capitalise on apparent shifts, the purchase of sweets, crisps and other unhealthy food items also rose during the period.

The purchase of sweets dropped by 30% in the first week of lockdown, but bounced back rapidly and continued to outpace the corresponding weeks in the previous year, peaking at a 60% increase in July as well as consistently outpacing the total purchase of food and drinks.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “It is important to see how our diet has been affected by the pandemic and so we welcome this report. Everyone has been profoundly affected by the pandemic.

“In many ways the findings are not surprising – cooking from scratch has increased as has purchasing snacks like biscuits and confectionery.

“Tackling obesity remains a public health priority. We are committed to creating a Scotland where we eat well, have a healthy weight and are physically active.

“We already have an ambitious delivery plan in place and we recognise that the impact of Covid-19 has increased the importance of this work.

“We will need more data on consumer behaviour both in and out of home later in 2020 to fully understand the impact on our diet and remain committed to introducing legislation on restricting promotions of foods high in fat, sugar or salt as soon as possible.”