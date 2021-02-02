Woman charged with attempted murder after car crashes into building

A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a car crashed into a building in Inverness.
Four people were taken to hospital following the incident on January 21.
The crash happened at around 9.10pm when a Mercedes E220 hit a building at the junction of Grant Street and Lochalsh Road.
Police Scotland said a 43-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.
She is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe