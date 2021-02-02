Woman charged with attempted murder after car crashes into building

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a car crashed into a building in Inverness.

Four people were taken to hospital following the incident on January 21.

The crash happened at around 9.10pm when a Mercedes E220 hit a building at the junction of Grant Street and Lochalsh Road.

Police Scotland said a 43-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

She is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Wednesday.