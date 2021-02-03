Three men charged after fatal five-vehicle crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three people have been charged in relation to a five-vehicle crash in which a woman was killed.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the A7066 in Bathgate, West Lothian, at around 4.30pm on July 6 last year.

Three cars and two motorbikes were involved in the collision.

Fiona Reid, 37, from Seafield, West Lothian, who was driving one of the cars, died later in hospital.

Police said three men, aged 35, 38 and 39, have now been charged and will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.