Military personnel to begin administering coronavirus vaccine in Scotland

The military is to start administering the coronavirus vaccine in Scotland for the first time.

Fifty-seven Armed Forces personnel will deploy on Thursday to help health boards with the vaccine rollout.

The medics and management staff will make up a “vaccine quick reaction force” which will see five teams of 10 able to deploy across Scotland at short notice.

UK vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said: “Our Armed Forces are playing an invaluable role in helping ensure those most at risk get their jabs, working side by side with healthcare staff in a truly UK-wide effort.

“We are distributing the vaccine as quickly as possible across all parts of the UK and almost 10 million people have now received their first dose.

“The pace and progress of our rollout shows the strength of our union and how much we can achieve by pulling together as one United Kingdom.”

The latest personnel is in addition to the 98 members of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards who are already supporting the vaccine effort.

NHS Lothian is among the health boards to receive immediate military assistance, with personnel administering vaccinations at the Royal Highland Showground near Edinburgh.

Up to 24 logistic support staff, mostly from Edinburgh-based 3rd Battalion The Rifles, will also assist with the running of vaccination centres in Grampian, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.

It brings the number of military personnel supporting the rollout in Scotland to more than 200.