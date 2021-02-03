Former Scottish Greens MSP considers standing as independent in Highlands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Scottish Green MSP Andy Wightman is considering standing as an independent in the Highlands at the next Holyrood election.

Mr Wightman resigned from the party in December, citing tension around transgender rights.

In his resignation latter the Lothian MSP said he will continue to “support Green politics” despite leaving the party.

For personal & family reasons I will shortly be moving to live in Highland Region. Given that, should I stand as an independent in H&I at the Holyrood election in May? What do you think? — Andy Wightman MSP (@andywightman) February 3, 2021

Mr Wightman said he will soon be moving to the Highlands and launched a Twitter poll on Wednesday to ask people’s views on whether he should stand in the region.

He tweeted: “For personal and family reasons I will shortly be moving to live in Highland Region.

“Given that, should I stand as an independent in H&I at the Holyrood election in May?

“What do you think?”

More than 1,600 people voted in the poll within the first hour of his tweet.

The Scottish Green party, whose Holyrood group decreased to five MSPs after Mr Wightman left, said at the time that it was “deeply disappointed” by his resignation.