Scottish SPCA warning as bogus inspectors attempt to remove animals

The Scottish SPCA has issued a warning after reports of bogus inspectors trying to remove animals from properties.

The animal welfare charity was alerted to reports on social media of people impersonating inspectors in Perth and Kinross and Renfrewshire.

Chief superintendent Mike Flynn said anyone who suspects a fake inspector should ask the person to wait outside and phone the charity for confirmation.

Mr Flynn said: “We are very concerned for the welfare of the animals who have been taken by people posing as the Scottish SPCA.

⚠️ Please be aware of bogus inspectors trying to remove animals from properties. Our inspectors will be able to produce photo ID and can provide you with vehicle registration. Call our confidential helpline on 03000 999 999 with concerns. More here:https://t.co/eUHp9tnZj4 pic.twitter.com/d2Srq4J8yO — Scottish SPCA 🐾 (@ScottishSPCA) February 4, 2021

“Our thoughts are with the owners as this must be incredibly distressing for them.

“First and foremost, we would urge anyone who has experienced this to get directly in touch with us. We will then notify Police Scotland who can investigate this fraudulent behaviour.

“We believe the person to be in a white van with a Scottish SPCA sticker on it. Our vans are predominantly black with Scottish SPCA branding.

“Our inspectors will always be in uniform and will be able to provide identification badges with a photo and authorisation. Our inspectors will also be happy to provide you with vehicle registration.

“If you are at all unsure about someone who comes to your door as the Scottish SPCA then ask them to wait outside and call us immediately. Our inspectors will respect your need to do this.

“If anyone can provide any more information on this then please contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”