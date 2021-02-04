Minister vows action to ensure students can complete courses

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An education task force will do “everything possible” to ensure university and college students can finish their courses this year, a minister has said.

Colleges are particularly affected by the coronavirus restrictions due to the number of practical courses they offer, higher education minister Richard Lochhead said.

A task force made up of representatives from universities, colleges, Government and student unions met on Thursday to discuss the challenges for the remainder of the academic year.

Mr Lochhead said: “Given the uncertainty around the course of the pandemic, many students are understandably worried about when they can get back to campus for learning they cannot do remotely.

“Universities and colleges are already working creatively and flexibly to support students to learn at home, and I thank them for their huge efforts.

“This task force agreed today to do everything possible to ensure students can complete their courses this academic year and beyond.

“We will explore urgently the practical solutions that could be implemented, quickly, to minimise the number of students who may be affected.”

Matt Crilly, president of the National Union of Students Scotland, said: “We welcome the Scottish Government’s new national task force which met today for the first time.

“Students and apprentices need a road map and it’s up to the Scottish Government to work with institutions, awarding bodies and unions to ensure students at all stages are not academically disadvantaged by the pandemic and are fully supported.

“Many students have been unable to complete their critical in-person training.

“We want to ensure that the disruption caused is minimised and they can complete their studies safely and successfully.”