Hospital lockdown lifted as police investigate three serious incidents

A hospital was placed under lockdown as police dealt with a serious incident in the grounds and two others in the area.

Police said they are dealing with three “potentially linked incidents” in the Kilmarnock area, the first of which happened at around 7.45pm outside University Hospital Crosshouse.

The second incident took place around 20 minutes later on Portland Street, and the third, a serious road crash on the A76, at around 8.30pm.

Police said the incidents are not being treated as terrorist-related.

University Hospital Crosshouse was placed under lockdown on Thursday evening but NHS Ayrshire and Arran said this was later lifted after police said it was safe to do so.

Ambulances were diverted to University Hospital Ayr while the lockdown was in place.

Crawford McGuffie, NHS Ayrshire and Arran medical director, said: “Following the police incident earlier this evening, University Hospital Crosshouse was put under lockdown.

“Police Scotland have confirmed the risk to patients, staff and visitors to the hospital is minimal, and so this lockdown has been lifted.

“There remains a large police presence on the grounds of the hospital.

“We would like to reassure anyone coming to the hospital, in particular to any patients or staff coming on shift, that Police Scotland have confirmed it is safe to do so. However, if you are worried, please speak to the onsite Police Scotland officers.

“As this is a Police Scotland incident, we are unable to comment any further at this time.”

Police said that inquiries into the incidents are at an early stage but that there is no cause for concern for the wider community.

Police Scotland tweeted: “Police Scotland is currently dealing with 3 potentially linked incidents in the Kilmarnock area.

“The first occurred around 7.45pm outside Crosshouse Hospital, the second around 20 minutes later on Portland Street, and the third, a serious road crash, on the A76, around 8.30pm.

“Enquiries into these incidents are at an early stage and these areas have been cordoned off at this time. There is no cause for concern for the wider community.”

They added: “We can confirm the ongoing incidents in the Kilmarnock area are not being treated as terrorist-related.”

My thoughts are with those involved in these very serious incidents in Crosshouse/Kilmarnock. Please help @AyrshirePolice do their job by following the advice to stay away from the areas affected. https://t.co/g2Q3J914o4 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 4, 2021

First Minster Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “My thoughts are with those involved in these very serious incidents in Crosshouse/Kilmarnock.

“Please help @AyrshirePolice do their job by following the advice to stay away from the areas affected.”

Scottish Labour candidate Kevin McGregor tweeted: “Worrying reports of stabbings in the #Kilmarnock and #Crosshouse areas this evening.

“Please everyone take care and stay vigilant.”