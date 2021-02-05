Shopper numbers plunged as stores were shuttered again in January, data shows

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Shopper footfall has “nosedived” in the latest lockdown, falling by just under 75%, an industry body has found.

Mainland Scotland and some island areas entered lockdown, with a legally enforceable stay at home order, on January 5 to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

BRC-ShopperTrak data indicates visitors to stores across the country dropped 72.5% in January compared to the same month of 2020.

That was also 22.3 percentage points down on the figure for December 2020.

However, it is slightly above the UK average decline of 76.9%.

In Glasgow, footfall dropped by 75.5% year on year in January and was down 15.7 percentage points from December.

David Lonsdale, Scottish Retail Consortium director, said: “Footfall nosedived last month, down almost three-quarters on the same period a year ago, as shoppers heeded the Government’s order for people to stay home.

Shopper numbers have been on a downward curve since the summer (SRC/PA)

“It was the worst month for shop visits since last May, and was witnessed across all retail locations, unsurprising with shoppers really only able to go to pharmacies and food and pet supply stores, and with click-and-collect and food-to-go takeaway curtailed by fresh restrictions from the middle of the month.

“Hopefully Government will make clear the route back to reopening stores soon. Whilst a return to trading is crucial, it will not be a panacea for the industry.”

Warning that shops are still likely to face restrictions on capacity due to physical distancing when they do reopen, Mr Lonsdale said a plan of short-term action to boost consumer demand coupled with clarity over rates relief for the second half of 2021 is needed.

Andy Sumpter, retail consultant EMEA for ShopperTrak, said: “With the first full month of a new national lockdown, January certainly won’t have been the start to the year retailers were hoping for, as once more they had to shut up shop and inevitably footfall plummeted.

“But while it’s easy to let shuttered stores paint a bleak picture for the future of the high street – with many retailers now having faced almost a full year of store reopenings and closures as waves of Covid-19 have ebbed and flowed – it’s important to remember that when retail has reopened from lockdown, demand for in-store shopping has returned each time.

“And while the pandemic may have accelerated ‘retail Darwinism’, those that have used this time as an opportunity to reset and invest in the operational foundations to meet new demands will be well placed to capitalise on pent-up demand for the in-person shopping experiences we have all been missing, as well as setting themselves up for strong, long-term growth.”