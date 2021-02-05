Road border checks not ruled out if quarantine rules remain unchanged

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has not ruled out checks on road borders with England if the UK Government does not tighten its international quarantine proposals.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said last week that plans by the UK Government for a “managed quarantine” system for travellers from certain countries do not go far enough, as she announced Scotland will do the same for all travellers.

She added she will continue to urge the UK Government to tighten its system, and Ms Freeman said more action may need to be taken in Scotland if it does not do so.

The Health Secretary told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “Those are difficult issues, partly because we’ve got individuals who work in Scotland and live just over the border and vice-versa, and of course there will always be exemptions for haulage traffic, but we need to continue to talk that through with the UK Government.”

The UK Government is planning a ‘managed quarantine’ system for travellers from certain countries (PA)

When asked if there could be checks on the border with England if restrictions are not tightened by the UK Government, she added: “I’m not saying yes and I’m not saying no.

“What I’m saying is, those discussions need to continue to see what more we can do, if we can’t persuade the UK Government to take the tough, clinically-led approach that we are taking, then we need to work with them to identify how can we then continue to protect Scotland to the maximum level.”

Deputy First Minister John Swinney later said discussions are ongoing between the two governments about the final restrictions.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing on Friday afternoon, he was also challenged on the timing of the announcement of restrictions, which come 10 months into the pandemic.

“We’re keen to work collaboratively on a four-nations basis with the other governments of the United Kingdom, to ensure that we have a robust approach in place,” he said.

“I certainly don’t take the view that it’s too late for any of these measures to happen.

“We’ve got to be building up our resilience as a country to withstanding any further pressure from Covid – we’re doing that very effectively in the reduction of cases and community transmission in the country.

“Quarantine hotels are another tool we can use to stop any importation of the virus, and we’ll use every available tool we have and obviously work with other governments to make as much progress as we can in that respect.”

Meanwhile, Ms Freeman said she believes the vaccine target set for the end of Friday will be met.

Ministers have come under fire in recent weeks from opposition politicians who claim the jab rollout has been too slow, though record numbers have been inoculated this week.

The Scottish Government has set a target of giving the first dose to all health workers, older residents in care homes and those over the age of 80 by the end of Friday.

On Thursday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said 98% of those in care homes and more than 90% of over-80s had been vaccinated.

The Health Secretary believes the vaccination target will be met (Andrew Milligan/PA)

When asked on Friday morning if she is confident the target will be met by the end of the day, Ms Freeman said: “Yes I am.

“Yesterday we had 98% of care home residents who had been vaccinated, 92% of residents in all other adult care homes, 90% of over-80s – and that number will grow – and we’ve also got 38%, as of yesterday and again that will grow, of 70 to 79-year-olds, so moving swiftly into the next group of priority individuals so that we can make sure that those who are most at risk of serious illness and death are receiving their vaccine as quickly as we can do it.”

She said 230,000-250,000 people in Scotland are aged over 80, but this figure includes those living in care homes.