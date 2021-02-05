John Swinney hails ‘extraordinary’ achievement in vaccinating 92% of over-80s

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The vaccination of over-80s against coronavirus will happen “as far as absolutely possible” within the Scottish Government’s target time, a senior adviser has insisted.

Professor Jason Leitch, the Scottish Government’s national clinical director, said more of this age group had now been vaccinated than he had ever expected.

By 8.30am on Friday a total of 92% of those aged over 80 living in the community had been given their first dose of coronavirus vaccine, Deputy First Minister John Swinney confirmed.

Ministers had set the target of having all those within this age group having received their initial injection by the end of this week.

Speaking at the government’s regular coronavirus briefing, Mr Swinney said the uptake so far had been “really quite extraordinary”.

He compared the performance against the flu vaccine – where 79% of those aged 65 and above received the jag, ahead of the 75% target

And Mr Swinney said: “We’re way above that in the effectiveness of the vaccination programme with the over-80s.”

He said that there would be some people who could not be vaccinated for clinical reasons, and added that others would be getting their first injection on Friday – although he said it “takes time” to get out to those elderly people who are house-bound.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said progress in vaccinating the over 80s had been ‘tremendously reassuring’. (Colin Fisher/PA)

But he said: “I think the performance on over-80s is tremendously reassuring, and it is indicative of the breadth and the depth of the vaccination programme around the country.”

Professor Leitch added: “The over-80s will be completed as far as absolutely possible by the end of today.”

The expert adviser said: “If you had told me we would do 92% three months ago I would have said that was it complete. But the take-up has been so good now we want to get that even higher.

“I didn’t think nine out of 10 over-80s would take this Covid vaccine.

“I think it is testament principally to that over 80s group but also their relatives, their carers and to those vaccination teams.”

He also urged anyone aged 80 and above who wants to be vaccinated but who does not yet have a date for this, to contact their GP practice.