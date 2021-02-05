No timetable for further reopening of schools – Swinney

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scottish Government does not yet have a timetable for when most children will return to school, the Education Secretary has said.

Nursery children and those in P1 to P3 will return to class from Monday February 22 – along with a limited return of some senior school pupils who need to do practical work as part of their qualifications.

But when asked to comment on reports that it could be mid-April before most children over seven who are not studying for qualifications return, Mr Swinney said: “We do not have a timetable for the restoration of face-to face-learning.

“We want to do it as quickly as is possible, and we will do that informed by the high quality clinical advice that is available to the Government.”

Mr Swinney stressed the need to “tread cautiously”, amid fears any easing of lockdown could cause coronavirus infections to spike again.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned the country is still in a precarious situation, despite a recent fall in the number of cases.

This has seen the crucial R number – the average number of people infected by each person who contracts Covid-19 – drop to somewhere between 0.7 and 0.9.

Speaking at the Government’s coronavirus briefing on Friday, Mr Swinney said: “We recognise the importance of that face-to-face learning experience, but we also have to tread cautiously and carefully within the limited headroom we have available to restore that learning opportunity.

“The Government has been absolutely crystal clear in its commitment that the first priority we will give our attention about moving out of lockdown will be the restoration of face-to-face learning for children and young people in Scotland.

“And we announced on Tuesday the first steps we feel it is safe to undertake, which is the return of early learning and childcare, and P1 to P3, along with a limited number of senior phase pupils to undertake practical work that is critical for their national qualifications, with effect from the week beginning February 22.”

John Swinney stressed the need to ‘tread cautiously’ with reopening schools (Colin Fisher/PA)

Confirmation of whether that can go ahead will be made the week before, on February 16, Mr Swinney added.

At that time, he said ministers will also be looking at the next possible stages for easing school closures.

“The Government will move as quickly as we can to reopen face-to-face schooling and it will have the highest priority in the agenda we take forward,” Mr Swinney said.

“Resuming face-to-face schooling will be the highest priority for the Government.

“I can only apologise for the fact that we are having to tread so carefully, but we have to make sure everybody, staff and pupils, are safe as we make these tentative steps to move back out of lockdown.

“We will take the next steps as early as we possibly can do.”