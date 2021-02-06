Fire crews tackle ‘well-developed’ golf club blaze

Firefighters have been battling a “well-developed” blaze at a golf course in West Lothian.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews were called out to Uphall Golf Club at 1.35am on Saturday.
A spokesman for the service confirmed that 10 appliances had been sent to tackle the blaze there.
He said: “We were alerted at 1.35am on Saturday February 6 to reports of a building fire in Uphall, West Lothian.
“Operations control mobilised 10 fire appliances to the scene at Uphall Golf Club, where firefighters were met by a well-developed fire.
“Crews currently remain on the scene working to extinguish the fire. There are no reported casualties.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe