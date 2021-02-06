Sunday, February 7th 2021 Show Links
Fire crews tackle ‘well-developed’ golf club blaze

by Press Association
February 6, 2021, 7:33 am
Ten appliances were sent to tackle the blaze at Uphall Golf Club. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Firefighters have been battling a “well-developed” blaze at a golf course in West Lothian.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews were called out to Uphall Golf Club at 1.35am on Saturday.

A spokesman for the service confirmed that 10 appliances had been sent to tackle the blaze there.

He said: “We were alerted at 1.35am on Saturday February 6 to reports of a building fire in Uphall, West Lothian.

“Operations control mobilised 10 fire appliances to the scene at Uphall Golf Club, where firefighters were met by a well-developed fire.

“Crews currently remain on the scene working to extinguish the fire. There are no reported casualties.”

