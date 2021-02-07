More than £200,000 of drugs seized after police pursuit

Police have seized £210,000 worth of drugs after pursuing two cars.
Road policing officers engaged in a short pursuit of a BMW and a Mercedes, which failed to stop on the M74 Glasgow to Carlisle road, at around 1.30pm on Saturday.
They followed the vehicles, which were being driven in an “erratic manner” on the B7068, in Lockerbie, and traced the Mercedes and its two occupants near to the High Street of the town in Dumfries and Galloway.
The BMW was found abandoned in a field near to Haas Farm and its driver was traced shortly afterwards, with the assistance of a dog unit.
The officers recovered cannabis with an estimated street value of £210,000.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with drugs and road traffic offences.
He is expected to appear in court on Monday.
Two other men, both aged 26, were arrested and released pending further enquiries.
