Flat targeted with flammable liquid in attempted fire-raising

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police are investigating after a bottle containing flammable liquid was thrown at the door of a top floor flat in an attack while people were inside.

The occupants of the flat, a 36-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, were not injured in the incident in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Medlar Road at around 8.25pm on Saturday.

The fire did not take hold but police said if it had it could have been “very dangerous” for those who live in the building.

Police appealing for info after a bottle with flammable liquid was thrown at the door of a flat in Medlar Rd, Cumbernauld on Sat night. No one injured. Info to Coatbridge CID via 101 quoting 3990/06/02 or anon to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. https://t.co/FJOi2kwayb pic.twitter.com/FBhTB7PY5v — Lanarkshire Police (@Lanarkshire_Pol) February 7, 2021

Officers are treating the incident as attempted wilful fire-raising and appealed for information.

Detective Constable Craig Jeffrey, of Coatbridge CID, said: “Thankfully the fire didn’t take hold and no one was injured but if it had, this is the only way out of the flat and so could have been very dangerous for the family who live there and indeed those who live in the close.

“At the moment we don’t know the motive behind this attack but would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area between 8pm and 9pm, and who saw someone run from the flats, or who was maybe hanging about the area, to get in touch.

“From enquires so far, a man, described as being dressed in dark clothing was seen loitering about the close and then was seen to run off shortly afterwards.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coatbridge CID via 101 quoting reference number 3990 of Saturday February 6 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.