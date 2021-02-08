Police horse dies on duty in Kilmarnock

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A police horse has died while on duty in Kilmarnock.

Orkney was on patrol in Dean Castle Country Park on Tuesday when she suddenly collapsed.

Despite the best efforts of a local vet, the 10-year-old horse passed away.

Orkney joined Police Scotland in January 2020, serving communities with the highly-trained and specialised officers from the mounted branch.

Head of Specialist Operations Superintendent Craig Smith said: “Orkney was one of a kind who was born to be a police horse.

“She looked after you and was a brave, kind and sweet natured mare who exceeded all expectations in her short career.

“The officers from the mounted branch are shocked and saddened by Orkney’s sudden death, and our condolences also go to her previous owner, who followed her progress with great care and attention.”