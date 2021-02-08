Hopes high for new cub as polar bears cuddle at Highland Wildlife Park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hope has been sparked for a new sibling for the first polar bear cub born in the UK for 25 years after his parents were spotted cuddling up on camera.

Polar bears Arktos and Victoria have been brought together at Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie with hopes of producing a new cub.

The move was recommended by the European Endangered Species Breeding Programme.

Staff said they are encouraged by how well the polar bears are getting on so far.

UnBEARably cute couple alert 🚨 As Valentine's Day approaches, we've brought Victoria and Arktos together again and our adorable polar pair are getting on well so far. Fingers (and paws!) crossed for #WeeHamish 2.0 💙 pic.twitter.com/1a9EvgErl2 — Highland Wildlife Park (@HighlandWPark) February 8, 2021

They released video of the two cuddling together in the snow.

Victoria gave birth to a cub, Hamish, in 2017 – the first polar bear cub born in the UK for 25 years.

She previously gave birth to another cub at Aalborg Zoo in Denmark.

Hamish left the zoo in 2020 for Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster.

Highland Wildlife Park, which is run by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, is currently closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.