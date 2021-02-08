Scotland on track to hit one million vaccination milestone this week – Sturgeon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland is on course to hit the one million vaccine milestone this week, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

She told the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing that 866,823 people have received their first dose of a vaccine, an increase of 27,557 on Sunday.

This is three times the number vaccinated last Sunday, the First Minister said.

However, the number vaccinated on Sundays continues to be significantly lower than on Saturdays – this week there was a 25,282 drop between Saturday and Sunday, down around 48%.

This follows from a 58% fall between Saturday and Sunday the previous week and 51% the week before that.

Questioned on the drop between Saturday and Sunday, Ms Sturgeon said it is “just about health boards making sure they book their capacity on a Sunday”.

(PA Graphics)

However, Ms Sturgeon highlighted around 80,000 people received a first dose of the vaccine over this weekend, more than double the figure of the previous weekend.

She said a total of 99.6% of residents in older care homes have received a first jab, which is “a scale of uptake which none of us really believed would be possible”.

The First Minister added that more than 95% of over 80-year-olds living in the community have had their first dose of a vaccine and almost 67% of people aged 75-79 and 29% of people aged 70-75 have received a first jab.

Highlighting that more than 290,000 people have received a first dose in the past seven days, Ms Sturgeon said Scotland’s vaccination programme “undoubtedly picked up pace considerably over the course of the last week”.

But she warned the first dose of a vaccine does not begin to have a protective effect until around two or three weeks after it is received and urged everyone, including those who have received it, to be careful and stick to lockdown restrictions.

The First Minister also gave an update on the daily coronavirus case figures in Scotland.

A total of five deaths of coronavirus patients in Scotland have been recorded in the past 24 hours, along with 928 new cases, Ms Sturgeon said.

The death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 6,443.

The daily test positivity rate is 6.6%, down from 6.9% on Sunday when 584 new cases were recorded.

There are 1,672 people in hospital confirmed to have Covid-19, down 38 in 24 hours.

Of these, 108 were in intensive care, no change on the previous day.

Ms Sturgeon also announced an expansion of targeted community testing using rural fire stations to a total of 21 locations in the coming weeks.