SNP chief executive denies lying under oath about Salmond evidence

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

SNP chief executive Peter Murrell has denied lying under oath to a Holyrood committee about a meeting between Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon.

Mr Murrell, who is married to the current First Minister, was recalled to the inquiry after giving contradictory evidence during his previous appearance before MSPs.

He initially told the committee examining the Scottish Government’s botched and unlawful investigation of Mr Salmond he was not at home when the former first minister told Ms Sturgeon about claims he sexually harassed women.

But in a later answer, Mr Murrell revealed he came home while the meeting was taking place on April 2 2018.

During his second appearance before the committee, Mr Murrell refused to give a yes or no answer when repeatedly asked if he gave a false statement about the meeting.

In response to committee member Murdo Fraser, who warned that lying under oath can result in a jail sentence of up to five years, Mr Murrell denied he had committed perjury.

Instead, he stressed he was not at the meeting and said he did not see Mr Salmond when he arrived at his Glasgow home.

He added: “I wasn’t here for any part of the meeting, I happened to arrive home just as the meeting was finishing; that’s all I can say, it’s not complicated.

“I absolutely refute what’s being suggested but I just happened to arrive home as the meeting was ending.”

Asked again, he replied: “I wasn’t at the meeting.”

Today @murdo_fraser held Peter Murrell to account over the contradictory evidence he provided in his last evidence session. Once again, the SNP Chief Executive failed to clarify anything. Why is the truth so difficult for the SNP? 👇📺 #SalmondInquiry pic.twitter.com/yadpFB3912 — Scottish Conservatives (@ScotTories) February 8, 2021

Mr Murrell also said his claim that it was a “Scottish Government matter” – made during his previous appearance before the inquiry- was “merely speculation on my part”.

Asked about his advanced knowledge about the subject of the meeting, Mr Murrell said: “It was limited to the fact that Alex was popping in; it could have been about anything and it wasn’t an unusual event so he was just popping in.”

“Nicola is the leader of the party, and what she tells me is really a matter for her,” he added.

When it was put to him that he lied about telling the committee under oath he was not aware in advance about the planned meeting, Mr Murrell said: “I wasn’t aware that the meeting was for a purpose.

“I just thought he was popping in for a chat about, you know, any, any matter.

“It’s pretty simple, I think you’re trying to suggest things or knowledge that I just don’t have about these things.”

Peter Murrell during his first evidence session (Andy Buchanan/PA)

His account raised questions about the evidence of Ms Sturgeon, who stated in her written submission that she suspected Mr Salmond was planning on quitting the SNP, which is why it was not recorded as a government meeting.

“My evidence was reflecting my impression but it’s not for me to speculate the basis or the nature of the meeting, that’s for the First Minister,” Mr Murrell said.

Following his appearance, committee members accused Mr Murrell of “spin and obfuscation” and said it “can only strengthen” a prosecution case for possible perjury.

Mr Fraser, who said Mr Murrell had given the committee “false information”, subsequently tweeted: “Giving a false statement under oath is a criminal offence under s.44(1) of the Criminal Law (Consolidation)(Scotland)Act 1995.

“It is clear from his evidence today that Peter Murrell is guilty of this offence.

“A complaint has already been made to the Crown Office by @jackiebmsp [Scottish Labour’s acting leader Jackie Baillie ] and the evidence today can only strengthen the case for a prosecution.”

He added: “Mr Murrell has given false evidence to Parliament under oath.

“We had to drag him back to give evidence because of his previous contradictions around key aspects of his and his wife’s actions in relation to the former first minister.

“Today’s evidence session was no better.

“Mr Murrell seems incapable of giving a straight answer. His dismal and shifty performance was a masterclass in evasion.

“What was particularly craven was the attempt to use the female complainers as human shields to deflect the committee from getting the answers the public deserves.”

Scottish Labour’s acting leader Jackie Baillie accused the SNP’s chief executive of obfuscation during his evidence (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Labour’s Jackie Baillie said: “Once more, Mr Murrell’s appearance before the Committee was an exercise in spin and obfuscation.

“Murrell could not explain the nature of his text messages relating to the complaints against Mr Salmond, he could not confirm if he discussed the allegations against Mr Salmond with the First Minister, and he completely failed to refute the allegation that he was present for part of the meeting between the First Minister and Mr Salmond in his own home.

“Murrell, despite trying to dance on the head of a pin, effectively conceded that there were other text messages relating to the complaints against Mr Salmond.

“When faced with the charge that he may have misled the committee, Mr Murrell replies glibly and seemingly without understanding the gravity of the offence.

“This obstruction and obfuscation is simply unacceptable and this committee will continue to do all it can to get to the truth.”

Ms Baillie also repeated calls for the Crown Office to investigate whether Mr Murrell had committed an offence.

She said: “I trust that the Crown Office will fully investigate the possibility that Mr Murrell has made false statements to the committee.

“Misleading a Committee of the Scottish Parliament is tantamount to attempting to mislead the people of Scotland: for that Mr Murrell must be held to account.”

I’d hoped that today, Peter Murrell would straighten out the inconsistencies of his first evidence session to the Salmond Inquiry. Instead he tied himself in knots again, further undermining the FM’s credibility. And then he started talking about the magpies in his garden. 🤯 — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶 (@agcolehamilton) February 8, 2021

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton tweeted: “I’d hoped that today, Peter Murrell would straighten out the inconsistencies of his first evidence session to the Salmond Inquiry.

“Instead he tied himself in knots again, further undermining the FM’s credibility.

“And then he started talking about the magpies in his garden.”

An SNP spokesman said: “Peter agreed – for a second time despite some committee members having prejudged his evidence already – to appear at committee and he answered questions honestly while maintaining anonymity of the women.

“It is nothing short of disgraceful that some members of the committee are so willing to sideline the experiences of the women to try and score pathetic political points.

“Murdo Fraser’s trolling tweets which mock the women’s efforts to support one another are a disgrace. He should apologise and delete them.”