Public should have confidence in Oxford jab, says Sturgeon

People should continue to have confidence in the effectiveness of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

She was responding to a new study in South Africa which found the jab had limited effectiveness at preventing mild illness caused by the more infectious mutation.

The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, led to South Africa suspending its rollout of the British-designed vaccine.

The First Minister said the vast majority of Covid-19 cases in Scotland were of the B117 strain first detected in Kent, rather than the South African strain.

At the coronavirus briefing on Monday, she said there were five confirmed and one suspected case of the South African variant, all connected to travel.

She said: “People should have confidence in the vaccine and I think the numbers of people coming forward suggests that people do.”

Ms Sturgeon said the new study had been a “small trial” which predominantly had young, healthy adults as its subjects, she said.

Saying the Oxford jab had demonstrated good effectiveness against the Kent strain, she continued: “People should continue to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca with confidence and that is a very strong message we want to communicate to the public.”

Earlier, Scotland’s national clinical director Jason Leitch said public confidence in the vaccine was “absolutely crucial”.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme, Prof Leitch said that while people were right to be cautious, he was not “overly worried” by the new study from South Africa.

Prof Leitch said: “Public confidence in vaccines is absolutely crucial and our data would suggest that’s not a big problem, in fact quite the opposite.

“If you told me three months ago that 94% of over-80s would take this injection, I genuinely would not have believed you.”

Those in younger age groups tended to be less keen to take up other vaccines, he said.

Prof Leitch added: “Everybody in the scientific community says 80% is kind of where you should aim for.

“So if you’re going to set yourself a target, set yourself a target of 80%.

“But we want more than that, we got 99.4% of care home residents, there’s a tiny number who are not eligible or they turned it down for whatever reason.

“So that’s what I want in the 30-year-olds when we get to the 30-year-olds.”