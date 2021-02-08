Sturgeon questioned about potentially misleading Court of Session

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicola Sturgeon has denied that her Government misled Scotland’s Court of Session about when she first knew of sexual harassment allegations against Alex Salmond.

The First Minister’s account that she was first told about the claims by Mr Salmond at her home on April 2 2018 formed part of the Scottish Government’s defence during the judicial review of its unlawful investigation of him.

But it has since emerged that Ms Sturgeon met with Mr Salmond’s former chief of staff, Geoff Aberdein, four days earlier and allegedly discussed the sexual harassment investigation.

Asked whether the Court of Session had therefore been misled, Ms Sturgeon said: “No, that’s not the case, I refute that absolutely.”

Ms Sturgeon said she was looking forward to appearing before the Committee on the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints next week and said: “In addition to answering all and any questions, I perhaps will also get the opportunity to take head on some of the ridiculous suggestions that have been made about this whole situation; suggestions I know have caused many people a great deal of distress.”

Challenged on whether she was denying supplying false information to the Government’s legal team or that Government lawyers misled the court, she replied: “I refute the allegation that has been made and I – as is right and proper – will not address these serious issues in a press conference, I will do that sitting before the inquiry as is my responsibility.”

An investigation is already under way into whether Ms Sturgeon broke the ministerial code when she told Parliament that she first became aware of the allegations on April 2 2018.

In her written evidence to the Holyrood inquiry examining the Government’s botched investigation of Mr Salmond, Ms Sturgeon stated she had “forgotten” about the earlier meeting with Mr Aberdein until “late January/early February” 2019.

No records were made of either meeting which could also constitute a breach of the ministerial code if Government business – such as the investigation of Mr Salmond – was discussed.

Former first minister Alex Salmond (Jane Barlow/PA)

In his submission to the investigation into a possible ministerial code breach, Mr Salmond wrote: “The First Minister’s claim that it was ever thought to be about anything other than the complaints made against me is wholly false.

“The failure to account for the meeting on 29th March 2018 when making a statement to parliament, and thereafter failing to correct that false representation, is a further breach of the ministerial code.

“Further, the repeated representation to the parliament of the meeting on the 2nd April 2018 as being a ‘party’ meeting because it proceeded in ignorance of the complaints is false and manifestly untrue.

“The meeting on April 2 2018 was arranged as a direct consequence of the prior meeting about the complaints held in the Scottish Parliament on March 29 2018.”

When she was asked about Mr Salmond’s claims last month, Ms Sturgeon said she would “vigorously” challenge them when she gives her evidence to the Holyrood committee.

She said: “I will sit before that committee and I will set out my account of what happened, given the very difficult situation that I faced, and people can make their own judgments on that.”