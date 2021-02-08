Man appears in court after police seize more than £200,000 of drugs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has appeared in court in connection with a drug seizure of more than £200,000.

Police recovered cannabis with an estimated street value of £210,000 after pursuing two cars which allegedly failed to stop on the M74 Glasgow to Carlisle road on Saturday afternoon.

Zymer Daci, 28, appeared at Dumfries Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the incident.

He was charged with being in possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply.

He also faced a charge under the Immigration Act and was accused of driving without a licence or insurance.

Daci is alleged to have attempted to pervert the course of justice and was also charged with a Coronavirus-related offence.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a further court appearance.