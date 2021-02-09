Sturgeon warns of vaccine supply drop in coming weeks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Coronavirus vaccine supplies are expected to “dip” later this month, Nicola Sturgeon has said, as a balance needs to be struck between first and second doses.

The First Minister said Scotland remains on track to vaccinate everyone over 50 and those with underlying conditions by the start of May.

She told the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing Scotland has recorded 58 deaths of coronavirus patients and 822 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 6,501.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We expect, over the second part of February, our supplies coming into Scotland to slightly dip for a period, and that will be a UK-wide issue.

“We’ll have to think about the balance of doses that we have available that go to second doses versus the additional people we want to give first doses to.”

She said once Scotland vaccinates all those over 70 and people with a serious clinical vulnerability by mid-February the Scottish Government will have to think about “conserving supplies” for second doses.

The First Minister said vaccination phases to hit the target of giving a first dose to those over 50 and people with underlying conditions by May will be set out in the coming weeks “when we’ve done the modelling around the supplies that we expect to have available and what balance of those will have to go to first doses versus second doses”.

Ms Sturgeon said the vaccination programme is going “really well” as she hailed a “whopping” increase in daily jags of 61,299, the highest daily figure in Scotland to date.

It takes the total people who have received one dose of a coronavirus vaccine to 928,122.

Ms Sturgeon said 99.7% of people in older adult care homes have been given a first dose.

For people living in the community, 96% of over-80s have had a first vaccination, as well as 75% of those aged 75-79 and 37% of people aged 70-75.

The First Minister said despite severe wintry weather on Tuesday there were no reports of vaccination centres being closed, although the number of people inoculated in Scotland may fall due an increase in cancellations.

She said the Scottish Government has received reports of fraudsters using the vaccine in an attempt to extort money.

“I’m afraid we are becoming aware about some scam emails and messages which are being sent out about vaccine appointments,” she said.

She reiterated that the vaccine in Scotland is free and NHS Scotland would not ask for money.

Ms Sturgeon added: “In addition, NHS Scotland is not using email to contact people, so if you receive an email about your vaccination appointment it will be a fake, so please do not interact with it.”

Giving a further update on the daily coronavirus figures, she said the daily test positivity rate is 7.2%, up from 6.6% on Monday when 928 new cases were recorded.

There are 1,618 people in hospital confirmed to have Covid-19, down 54 in 24 hours.

Of these, 112 were in intensive care, a rise of four.