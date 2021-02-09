Police identify body of woman discovered on South Ayrshire beach

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have identified the body of a woman found on a beach in South Ayrshire.

The discovery was made by a member of the public on February 1 near Heads of Ayr, Dunure.

Officers said the woman’s family have been notified and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Chief Inspector Brian Anderson, area commander, said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance with our earlier appeal in relation to this incident and for sharing our social media post.

“I extend my condolences to the family of the woman involved.”