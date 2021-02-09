Holyrood committee votes against publishing evidence from Alex Salmond

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Scottish Parliament committee has voted against publishing an evidence submission it has received from Alex Salmond, citing legal obligations.

By a vote of five to four, MSPs on the committee looking into the Scottish Government’s handling of harassment complaints decided not to publish the submission or a redacted version of it.

It means the former first minister is unlikely to appear before any future hearings of the committee.

Mr Salmond had been due to appear on Tuesday but the session was called off, with his lawyers telling the committee he would not give evidence until his concerns had been addressed.

He had requested publication of his submission accusing his successor Nicola Sturgeon of breaching the ministerial code – which she denies – and sought assurances he would not be placed “in legal jeopardy”.

Linda Fabiani wrote to the former first minister (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

Writing to Mr Salmond on Tuesday, committee convener Linda Fabiani said they would not be able to meet his request in full.

She said: “A majority of the committee agreed that, given the legal constraints under which the committee must operate, it is not able to publish any version of your submission on the ministerial code.

“That said, we offered you an opportunity to attend today to provide hours of evidence before the committee.

“As made clear last week, you could have commented extensively on all of your contact with the First Minister and your views on her actions and the Scottish Government’s actions.”

She said the committee would continue its evidence-taking without further delay and would refer to other written evidence from Mr Salmond when it questioned Ms Sturgeon.

MSPs voted by five to four against publishing any version of Mr Salmond’s submission, which has been published elsewhere online.

Those in favour of publishing were Scottish Conservatives Murdo Fraser and Margaret Mitchell, Scottish Labour’s Jackie Baillie and Scottish Liberal Democrat Alex Cole-Hamilton.

Those who opposed publishing were the four SNP members of the committee – Alasdair Allan, Tom Arthur, Linda Fabiani and Maureen Watt – as well as independent MSP Andy Wightman.

A proposal to publish a redacted version was also defeated, with the committee members voting on the same lines.

The Scottish Parliament committee is due to hear from Nicola Sturgeon (Jane Barlow/PA)

Discussing the decision, a Scottish Parliament spokeswoman said court orders were in place to protect the anonymity of complainers relating to a judicial review and criminal trial.

She said: “The committee would have been able to publish Mr Salmond’s submission, in line with the committee’s statement, as it has his other submissions to the committee.

“However, publication of the full submission in a manner that is readily accessible has made it impossible for the committee to make the redactions needed to meet its legal obligations.

“This is clearly regrettable and something outwith the committee’s control, but the committee will not breach its data protection obligations or the court orders.

“This reasoning has been made clear to Mr Salmond on numerous occasions.”

David McKie, of the law firm Levy & McRae, had set out Mr Salmond’s requests in a letter to the committee.

He said Mr Salmond “cannot take his oath to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth” until a number of concerns were addressed, including the publication of the evidence by the committee and concerns about him being “in legal jeopardy”.

Opposition party MSPs on the committee spoke out against the decision not to publish the submission.

Mr Fraser said: “Today’s vote will only raise suspicions among the wider public that the SNP Government have had no intention of being fully transparent with this inquiry despite what the First Minister has said previously.”