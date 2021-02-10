Warnings over travel as temperatures drop to minus 16C overnight

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Met Office has forecast extreme cold temperatures as most of Scotland is expected to sit below zero Celsius on Wednesday night.

Temperatures as low as minus 11C are expected overnight in the Highlands, while the central belt can expect highs of minus 2C, to lows of minus 6C.

On Tuesday night, temperatures dropped to minus 16.7C in Altnaharra in Sutherland.

A woman walks through the snow in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Transport services were disrupted on Wednesday morning due to the weather, with Stagecoach East Scotland cancelling many of its early morning Fife services.

Rail services between Edinburgh and Glasgow are running 30 minutes late due to the cold weather.

#Tuesday was another very cold day across the #UK. #Snow showers persisted in eastern areas, with some reaching the west too. There was also a marked #WindChill ❄️🧣❄️ Here are the day's extremes…👇 pic.twitter.com/D14vDjgS6p — Met Office (@metoffice) February 10, 2021

All Edinburgh Tram services are currently cancelled because of issues caused by the weather.

Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir said “temperatures will plummet wherever you are” on Wednesday, and “strong winds” and snow will be “disruptive across many areas” in the UK.