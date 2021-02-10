Coronavirus vaccinations near 1m mark despite severe weather

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Close to one million people have now received a Covid-19 vaccination in Scotland, despite snow disrupting travel on Tuesday and temperatures dropping as low as minus 17.1C.

Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs that 985,569 people had received their first dose as of Wednesday morning, up 57,447 from Tuesday’s figure.

The First Minister said the vaccination figure is “nothing short of extraordinary”, given the severe weather in large parts of Scotland.

She added: “My thanks go to everyone who made it happen, those running the programme across the country, and of course those braving the elements to get the jag.”

Nicola Sturgeon said more than 99% of older care home residents have now been vaccinated (PA)

Meanwhile, the National Records of Scotland (NRS) said 374 people died with coronavirus in the week to February 7.

That brings the overall death toll to 8,726.

Ms Sturgeon said 99.8% of residents in older people’s care homes have now had their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

She added that “at least 96%” of those aged over 80 living in the community have had their initial injection, as well as 80% of those aged 75-79 and 45% of people aged 70 to 74.

She added: “We remain on course to vaccinate everyone over 70 and all people with a serious clinical vulnerability.”

Ms Sturgeon said the vaccination of 65 to 69-year-olds is now “accelerating”.

However, she also announced 50 deaths from coronavirus had been recorded in the past 24 hours, and 803 positive tests.

(PA Graphics)

This brings the total number of fatalities under that measure to 6,551.

The NRS death figures include suspected and probable coronavirus infections.

Ms Sturgeon said 188,345 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 187,542 the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 4.8%, down from 7.2% on Tuesday.

There are 1,542 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 76 in 24 hours, and 113 patients are in intensive care – an increase of one.

Between February 1 and 7, 374 deaths were registered, according to figures from the NRS. This was a decrease of 70 on the previous week’s fatalities.

Three-quarters of deaths over February 1-7 occurred in hospital (281), while 68 took place in care homes, 22 at home or in non-institutional settings, and three in other institutions.

Wintry weather across large parts of Scotland has been travel to vaccination centres more difficult in recent days (PA)

The majority of deaths were of people aged 75 and over (275), with 44 people aged under 65.

Since the start of the pandemic, almost all fatalities have been of people aged 45 and over, with 58 deaths of people aged between 15 and 44, and one baby under the age of one who died with the virus in December.

In the last week, there were 215 more deaths registered compared to the five-year average.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services for NRS, said: “As we continue to live with this virus, these figures show the very real consequences facing families and communities across the country who have suffered the loss of a loved one.

“Today’s statistics show a welcome reduction in the number of deaths for the second consecutive week.”