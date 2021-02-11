Majority of Scots still back independence but fewer believe SNP is united – poll

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Another poll has shown a majority of Scots support independence – while also revealing an increase in the number of people who believe the SNP is divided.

Research by Savanta ComRes for The Scotsman newspaper found 47% of people could vote Yes if there is a second referendum, with 42% opposed to independence and 10% undecided.

When those who do not know how they would vote are excluded, the poll puts support for leaving the UK at 53% – down 4% on January – with 47% backing the Union.

Pollsters interviewed 1,002 people aged 16 and over between February 4 and 9.

It found a drop of eight points in the number of Scots who think the SNP is “united” – down from 50% last month to 42%.

The 'Yes' lead narrows but Scots would still vote for Independence if #indyref2 were tomorrow. Yes 47% (-4)No 42% (+4)Undecided 10% (-) w/o Undecided Yes 53% (-4)No 47% (+4) 4-9 Feb (changes from 8-13 Jan)@TheScotsman pic.twitter.com/q9nBditMCt — Savanta ComRes (@SavantaComRes) February 11, 2021

It comes amid a very public row between SNP leader and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her predecessor Alex Salmond.

Mr Salmond has accused Ms Sturgeon of misleading the Scottish Parliament, as a committee of MSPs probes the Scottish Government’s botched handling of harassment allegations against him.

Meanwhile high-profile SNP MP Joanna Cherry has hit out after she was “sacked” from the party’s Westminster frontbench in a reshuffle.

But almost two-fifths (37%) of voters said Scottish Labour – which is currently in the midst of its latest leadership election – is divided.

Looking ahead to May’s scheduled Holyrood election, 54% of Scots say they will vote SNP in the constituency ballot, with 43% support for the party on the regional list section.

Almost a quarter (23%) plan to vote for the Scottish Conservatives in their constituency, with 21% backing them in the regional ballot.

Scottish Labour is in third place, with 16% backing the party in the constituency vote and 18% on the regional list.

The Liberal Democrats meanwhile polled 6% on both sections of the ballot, while support for the Scottish Greens – who only field candidates in a small number of constituency seats – had the backing of 10% on the regional vote.

The Scotsman reports those results would see 71 SNP MSPs elected – which would be a majority in the 129-seat Scottish Parliament and up from the 64 they won in the 2016 election.

The Tories would have 24 MSPs, down seven from 2016, with Labour potentially having 19 MSPs, five fewer.

The results also forecast 11 Green MSPs will be elected – which would be a record high for the party – and four Liberal Democrats.

Chris Hopkins, associate director at Savanta ComRes, said: “Our latest Holyrood poll for The Scotsman has some interesting changes from last month, most notably in the proportions saying the SNP ‘is divided’ rising by six points and, simultaneously, ‘is united’ dropping by eight points.

“These figures naturally have coincided with the ongoing Salmond inquiry and while there appears to be very little direct impact on the SNP in terms of the Holyrood voting intention, we do see a four-point drop in the indyref2 voting intention, although Yes still lead by six points.”

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said: “With 21 consecutive polls showing majority support for independence, it is clear that Scotland’s future must be in Scotland’s hands – not Boris Johnson’s.

“People in Scotland have the right to decide their own future, in a post-pandemic referendum. The issue at the very heart of the election in May will be who has the right to decide what sort of country we should be after the pandemic – the people of Scotland or Boris Johnson?

“Scotland can reject Brexit, Tory austerity cuts and Westminster governments we don’t vote for – and choose to build a strong, fair and equal recovery as an independent country.

“While polls are encouraging, the SNP will not take anything for granted. The only way to guarantee Scotland can decide our own future is with both votes going to the SNP in May.”