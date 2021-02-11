Universal Credit does not come close to tackling poverty, MPs told

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The levels of payment made under Universal Credit do not come “even close” to tackling poverty, a leading councillor has told MPs.

Glasgow City Council treasurer Richard Bill said even with the £20 uplift in payments during the Covid-19 pandemic, most of those in the city who received the benefit are still living “well below the poverty line”.

He was addressing MPs on Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee as they took evidence on social security in Scotland, and the impact that Covid-19 has had on this.

Many thanks to @TrussellTrust, @GlasgowCC & Southside Housing Association for contributing to an informative session on welfare policy in Scotland. 📺Re-watch the session here: https://t.co/Awn4qVMH8x 📜Transcript to follow. #WelfareScotland | #UniversalCredit — Scottish Affairs Committee (@CommonsScotAffs) February 11, 2021

Mr Bell said: “Clearly Universal Credit is not sufficient to combat poverty, it’s not even close.

“While we are very supportive of the £20 uplift Covid-19 has brought, even with those levels of payments, most of our citizens who are receiving that are still well below the poverty line.”

Mr Bell, who represents the Govan area of the city, added: “As a local councillor who represents a ward that has quite a significant level of poverty, I see this daily with my constituents who are so busy trying to work out when they are going to feed their children, where is the next meal coming from.

“And now the challenge is also that many people in work are in poverty as well.

“It’s not just about the people being in poverty, it’s about the depth of poverty people are in and how that is a huge challenge for them to get them back out of that poverty and get them to a much more fulfilling life.”

The SNP councillor said the number of people affected by in-work poverty has grown “significantly” during the pandemic.

Mr Bell said: “We’re seeing a lot of people who are working, some of them working two and three jobs, and they’re still finding because of the cost of heating or the availability of transport or childcare, they are still finding themselves to be in poverty, and I think that is something that desperately needs to be addressed.”

The Trussell Trust backed calls for the £20 uplift in Universal Credit to be continued (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He backed calls for the £20 uplift to Universal Credit to be extended.

That plea was also supported by Polly Jones, head of the Trussell Trust in Scotland – which operates 42 food banks across the country.

She said: “We want to create a Scotland and a UK where there is no need for a food bank at all, and the only way to address that really is to look at getting more income into people’s pockets so that food banks don’t need to exist.

“We have been calling very strongly for the £20 uplift to remain. We’ve got a lot of evidence about what a difference that £20 has made to people.”

The people coming to food banks are “at the really rough, tough end of experiencing financial crisis”, Ms Jones added.

She said: “We see people who have run out of money… most of the people we see, over 90% of the people we see, at food banks would be classed as destitute. They’ve not had more than two meals over the last couple of days, they might not have been able to put their heating on for the last five days. A couple without kids usually has been living off just £50 a week.

“It is definitely not the case the system is supporting everybody who needs it.