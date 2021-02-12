Court operational restrictions extended to end of March

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Court restrictions will remain in place until the end of March due to high levels of Covid-19, the Lord President has announced.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Services (SCTS) is currently focusing on the most serious trials, with the majority of summary trials in sheriff and justice of the peace courts adjourned.

The restrictions had been in place until February 28, but will now be extended until March 31.

This means that while courts will remain open for business, they will be closed to members of the general public.

Social distancing measures are in place in courts that are operating (Jane Barlow/PA)

Criminal jury trials in High Court and Sheriff Courts will continue as planned.

These will focus on the most serious cases, giving priority to where people are in custody and where the nature of the allegations involves sexual offences, domestic abuse or children.

With the exception of a limited number of priority cases with a trial diet already set in March, all other non-custody trials where an intermediate diet has already taken place will be administratively adjourned.

This will cut the overall number of criminal trials taking place during lockdown by up to 75%, reducing the number of people required to attend court in person by around 7,000.

All High Court criminal and civil appeals and the Sheriff appeal court, the bail appeal court, Office of the Public Guardian and tribunals will continue to operate virtually and remotely, as they have been doing throughout the pandemic.