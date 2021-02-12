Man airlifted to hospital after falling through ice trying to rescue dog on pond

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been airlifted to hospital after falling through ice while trying to reach his dog.

It is understood the man got into difficulty after his dog had become stuck in the water at Kinneil House, Bo’ness.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene just after 12.30pm on Friday.

A spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 12.36pm on Friday February 12 to reports of a man and a dog in water at the curling pond, Kinneil House, Bo’ness.

“Operations control mobilised two appliances and specialist water rescue resources to the scene.

“Firefighters removed a man from the water and placed him in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Crews remain in attendance and are awaiting Scottish SPCA assistance to attend to the dog.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 12.42pm to attend an incident in Bo’ness.

“We dispatched one ambulance, our special operations team and an air ambulance to the scene.

“We airlifted one male patient to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”