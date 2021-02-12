Benefits body in recruitment drive for 100 advisers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scotland’s benefits authority has launched a recruitment drive as it expands its level of support.

Ahead of the delivery of the new Adult Disability Payment which is due to launch next year, Social Security Scotland is looking to take on 100 staff.

They will initially be working on the Child Disability Payment, which is due to be launched later this year as Scotland takes more control over its benefits system.

The new roles will be as client support advisers, who will guide applicants through the benefits process and can be based anywhere in Scotland.

Social Security Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Social Security Scotland is founded on the principles of dignity, fairness and respect and our people are absolutely key in delivering that.

The Social Security Secretary said the body is looking for people with ‘positive attitudes’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We are looking for more than 100 people with positive attitudes who share our ambition to deliver a public service we can all be proud of.

“Taking our first applications for disability assistance is the next big step for our social security system in Scotland.

“Like our other benefits, we will deliver disability assistance that is centred on the needs of the individual from application onwards.

“To make it as easy as possible for people to find out if they are eligible and to apply, client support advisers will be based in the community, often co-located with local authorities or third sector partners.

“The number of locally-based advisers will increase gradually over the next 18 months as Covid restrictions are relaxed and face-to-face support can be safely reintroduced.”

Social Security Scotland chief executive David Wallace said it is looking to increase diversity within the body, adding: “We are therefore actively seeking applications from people from a range of backgrounds offering flexible, family-friendly working options to successful applicants.”

Applications for the positions close at midnight on February 23.