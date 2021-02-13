‘True legend’ of Scottish entertainment Sydney Devine dies aged 81

Something went wrong - please try again later.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to Sydney Devine following reports of his death, describing him as a “true legend” of Scottish entertainment.

The 81-year-old showman from Cleland in Lanarkshire passed away at 3.30am on Saturday morning, according to Iain Gordon, the manager of Glasgow’s Pavilion Theatre, where Mr Devine regularly performed.

The star had been admitted to University Hospital in Ayr suffering from an unknown illness.

Mr Devine was best known for his version of the song Tiny Bubbles, selling millions of records throughout his long career.

Sydney Devine was made an MBE in 2003 (Matthew Fearn/PA)

The veteran singer was made an MBE in 2003 following a decade of fundraising for Marie Curie Cancer Care.

He received the honour in October of that year from the Queen at Buckingham Palace in London.

Following news of his death, Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “So sad.

“For Scots of a certain vintage – which definitely includes me – the name Sydney Devine was once synonymous with Scottish entertainment.

“A true legend.

“My condolences to his loved ones.”

Announcing the news of Mr Devine’s death, Mr Gordon wrote: “This is probably the hardest thing that I have ever had to announce and put on social media, this morning at 3:30am, our friend and star of the Pavilion and Scottish legend Sydney Devine has passed away.

“I have worked with Sydney and the band since 1976 and have to say, I have never seen a bad performance, he was the ultimate showman and performer. That is truly hard to find in this business.

The singer with his wife Shirley at their Spanish holiday home after he had major heart surgery in 2007 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Syd always took time for everyone, fans, staff and other performers. I just texted him at 8.27am this morning wishing him well and hoped that he had had a better week.

“He was one of the Pavilion Family and is a great loss to everyone who followed him over the years. Generations of families have grown up with Sydney, playing his music and passing it down through the generations.

“Over the years, we have seen parents bringing their kids to see him and in turn, they would bring their kids to the annual ‘Sydney Devine Weekend’.

“Our condolences to Shirley and all the family at this time.

“From everyone at the Pavilion, thank you for the memories Sydney. You will never be forgotten, Absolutely Devine! Rest in peace.”