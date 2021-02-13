Drifting snow leads to overnight road closures

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Main roads have been closed in the north and north east of Scotland following heavy snowfalls.

Road operating company Bear Scotland said the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road would remain closed overnight between Colpy and Huntly due to drifting snow.

Teams are working through the night to clear the 10-mile stretch of road after drifts caused problems throughout the day.

Bear Scotland posted on Twitter: “The A96 will remain completely closed to all traffic between Colpy and Huntly, due to continued drifting snow. Do not pass the road closed signs and attempt to drive through. Our teams will continue to work overnight.”

Bear Scotland posted on Twitter: "The A96 will remain completely closed to all traffic between Colpy and Huntly, due to continued drifting snow. Do not pass the road closed signs and attempt to drive through. Our teams will continue to work overnight."

Elsewhere, Highland Council announced an overnight closure of the A835 between Drumrunie Junction and Ledmore Junction also due to the wintry conditions.

The council said in a statement: “After a day trying to keep the road safe council roads staff are planning to close the A835 north of Ullapool between Drumrunie Junction and Ledmore Junction due to drifting snow.

“It is anticipated that the closure will take effect around 5pm and will remain in place overnight and until the road is safe to reopen.”

Meanwhile, Braemar Mountain Rescue Team said part of the A93 in Aberdeenshire had been buried by an avalanche.

The road was closed to traffic at the time as the snow gates were in operation.

Meanwhile, Braemar Mountain Rescue Team said part of the A93 in Aberdeenshire had been buried by an avalanche.

The road was closed to traffic at the time as the snow gates were in operation.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in effect for much of Scotland overnight on Saturday and into Sunday.

Loch Glascarnoch, near Garve in northern Scotland, recorded the lowest temperature in the UK on Friday night at minus 6.5C